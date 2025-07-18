Toa Payoh cat killer & abuser handed new charge for torturing sixth cat

Alleged Toa Payoh cat killer faces sixth charge after abusing cat in corridor

A 26-year-old man previously accused of killing a cat and stabbing four others in Toa Payoh has been handed a sixth charge of animal cruelty.

Ryan Tan Yi Bin was charged in court on Wednesday (16 July) with torturing another cat in a public housing corridor.

The incident allegedly happened on 13 March 2025 at Block 15 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, where Tan is said to have dragged the cat by its tail before slamming it against a wall three times.

He then let it fall to the ground, causing bleeding from its mouth and nose.

Court documents did not reveal whether the cat survived.

Toa Payoh cat killer allegedly stabbed four cats in two days last year

With this new charge, Tan now stands accused of abusing six cats in total.

Among them are four cats he allegedly stabbed in September 2024.

On 21 Sept, a ginger and white cat was stabbed at Block 38 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh, sustaining a wound about 5cm long.

The next day, he allegedly stabbed one cat at Block 36 Lorong 5, and two more at Block 200 Toa Payoh North.

Court records did not disclose the type of weapon allegedly used or the condition of the cats after the incidents.

First case involved cat named Field Field, killed in lift & thrown from 34th floor

Tan was first charged on 8 October 2024 over the death of a cat named Field Field.

On 7 October 2024, he allegedly kicked the cat, stamped on its head repeatedly inside a lift, then threw it down from the 38th floor of Block 78 Lorong Limau, near Whampoa Road.

The cat died from the injuries.

Tan has been in remand since March & not offered bail

According to court records, Tan has been in remand since 14 March 2025 — one day after the alleged abuse of the sixth cat.

He has not been offered bail, and his case will be heard again on 20 Aug, ST said.

Under the Singapore law, first-time offenders found guilty of animal cruelty can face up to 18 months’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$15,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to S$30,000.

