Man who allegedly threw cat off Whampoa HDB accused of stabbing 4 other felines in Toa Payoh

Man charged for allegedly throwing cat off HDB & stabbing other felines

Ryan Tan Yi Bin, the 26-year-old who allegedly killed a cat by throwing it off a Whampoa HDB block, is facing additional charges for stabbing four other felines.

The stabbing incidents reportedly happened in Sep 2024.

It’s unclear if the cats survived the stabbing incident.

Man allegedly stabbed 4 cats in Toa Payoh over 2 days

Tan’s fresh charges were handed to him on Tuesday (4 Feb).

The first of these alleged incidents took place on 21 Sep 2024 at Block 38 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh, where Tan allegedly stabbed a ginger and white cat, causing a 5cm-long wound.

The 26-year-old then stabbed three more cats the next day, also in the Toa Payoh estate.

Tan received four charges of animal cruelty for the alleged Toa Payoh cat stabbings.

Previously charged for throwing cat off 34th floor in Whampoa

The new charges came about four months after Tan’s first charge of animal cruelty.

Tan was accused of kicking and stomping a community cat — named Field Field — before throwing her off the 34th floor of a bock in Whampoa.

The cat died as a result of Tan’s alleged actions.

Soon after Field Field’s death, a memorial was set up at an HDB block in Whampoa near where she died.

Many residents came to pay their respects, remembering her as a “lovely” and “chill” cat that did no wrong to others.

A petition was even set up to demand harsher punishment for animal cruelty.

First-time offenders found guilty of animal cruelty face up to 18 months’ jail and a fine not exceeding S$15,000 for each charge.

Repeat offenders face a jail term of up to three years and a fine of up to S$30,000 for each charge.

