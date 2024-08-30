Woman allegedly wields knife at Novena Square eatery, charged with attempted armed robbery

Woman allegedly used knife in attempt to rob diner at Han’s in Novena Square

A woman allegedly armed herself with a knife at Han’s, an eatery in Novena Square, in an attempt to rob a diner there.

She was arrested and charged in court with attempted armed robbery.

Woman allegedly took knife from table of Novena Square eatery

In a news release on Thursday (29 Aug), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the incident at about 9.34am that day.

A woman had allegedly taken a knife from the table of a restaurant along Thomson Road, it added.

She then allegedly attempted to rob a patron of the restaurant with it.

However, she left empty-handed before the police arrived, “after intervention by the restaurant’s staff”, SPF added.

Woman arrested within nine hours of report

SPF said the woman’s identity was established through ground inquiries and footage from police cameras and CCTV.

The 50-year-old was arrested within nine hours of the report being made, and the knife seized as a case exhibit.

She was charged in court on Friday (30 Aug) with attempted armed robbery under Section 393 read with Section 397 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, she faces a jail term of between two and seven years.

The offence also calls for at least 12 strokes of the cane, but women are not caned in Singapore.

Woman remanded at IMH

In court, the woman was identified as Lam Hoe Lian, a Singaporean, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

She was accused of attempting to rob a man at Han’s in Novena Square.

The court ordered for her to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for examination.

The case will be heard again next month.

Public advised to remain calm in such cases

SPF said they will “spare no effort to arrest” people who commit violent crimes.

“Firm action” would also be taken against them in accordance with the law.

The police advised members of the public to remain calm if they encounter such cases.

They should also take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator and call for the police as soon as possible.

