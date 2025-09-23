‘I’ve never met anyone as handsome as you’: Elderly woman in Thailand follows male stranger home & asks for marriage

Elderly woman confesses to 44-year-old man & asks him to marry her

An elderly woman in Thailand caused a stir after she followed a man home and asked him to marry her.

According to Thai news outlet Matichon, the woman, identified as Mei Hua (name transliterated from Thai), was about 60 years old and had been stalking the man on social media.

When she arrived at his house, the elderly woman declared that he was the most handsome man she had ever seen, adding that she could not die in peace without visiting him.

Elderly woman often likes man’s posts & sends him messages

The 44-year-old man, known as Mr Ta (name transliterated from Thailand), explained that they had never met in person.

However, he shared that Mei Hua had been following him on social media, often liking his posts and sending him messages.

Despite Mr Ta’s lack of response, Mei Hua continued reaching out, even claiming that she wanted to marry him.

Suddenly appeared in front of man’s house with suitcase

On Monday (22 Sept), Mei Hua appeared in front of Mr Ta’s house, with a yellow suitcase and a backpack.

She allegedly created a disturbance by insisting on seeing Mr Ta and demanding marriage, which raised concerns among neighbours.

Mr Ta told Matichon that he had blocked the woman on all his social media accounts, but the 60-year-old kept creating new ones to follow him.

He also revealed that the woman had visited his house twice before the most recent incident, during which she expressed her desire to marry him and have a child with him.

Mr Ta refused to let her in and showed no interest. She eventually left after neighbours confronted her and urged her to stop her behaviour.

He explained that she had allegedly misinterpreted his posts about love and family as signs of interest.

Man does not want her to come to his home again

During her third visit on Monday (22 Sept), Mei Hua again asked Mr Ta for marriage, claiming her family had someone in mind for her to marry.

She later told a neighbour that she would not return because she was getting married. However, she was later seen hiding in a nearby house.

Mr Ta has stated that he does not want her visiting and urged neighbours to be vigilant.

Featured image adapted from Matichon Online.