Firefighter in China saves heartbroken woman from fall after accidentally pulling her pants off, they end up getting married

Woman in China marries firefighter who saved her in dramatic rescue after heartbreak

A heartwarming love story has captured the attention of netizens after a woman in China married the firefighter who saved her from a terrifying fall.

According to Taiwanese news media SET News, the woman had been standing on the edge of a building, distraught over a heartbreak and attempting to end her life.

Firefighters rushed to the scene, but the rescue was anything but smooth as the woman’s emotional distress made the rescue difficult.

As they tried to bring her to safety, she lost her footing and plunged downward.

In a split second, one firefighter managed to grab her hands, leaving her hanging off the balcony.

As the other firefighters scrambled to pull her back inside, one accidentally yanked off her pants in the process, leaving her in just her underwear.

To prevent her from falling, the said firefighter had no choice but to grip her by the hips, keeping her steady until she was safely pulled back inside.

Despite the intense moment, his composure and professionalism ensured a successful rescue.

Both ended up getting hitched 3 months later

What followed was an unexpected twist—just three months after the dramatic incident, the woman and her firefighter savior got married.

Their wedding photos quickly went viral, with netizens gushing over their touching love story and commenting on how well they suited each other.

One even joked: “Once you pulled her pants off, she had no choice but to marry you.”

With well-wishes pouring in, many hope the couple will share a long and happy life together.

Featured image adapted from SET News.