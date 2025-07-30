M’sian woman missing for 3 months after travelling to Thailand to meet Chinese ‘boyfriend’

21-year-old missing woman had worked in S’pore, flew to Thailand to meet Chinese ‘boyfriend’ on 28 April

A 21-year-old Malaysian woman has been missing for more than three months after she flew to Thailand to meet a man she believed was her Chinese “boyfriend”.

Ms Chen Limin (transliterated from Mandarin) left on 28 April and her whereabouts are now unknown, reported Malaysian news outlet China Press.

Missing woman followed ‘boyfriend’ to Thailand after quitting job

At a press conference organised by the Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) on Sunday (27 July), Ms Chen’s 25-year-old brother said she moved to Singapore to work as a cashier after graduating from secondary school.

However, she quit her job and flew from Johor Bahru to Bangkok to meet a male Chinese national there.

Her family now have no way of contacting her and are desperately appealing for help.

Mysterious call asked for money on her behalf

After Ms Chen left, her aunt received a WhatsApp call from an unknown man who claimed to be her Chinese boyfriend.

He claimed she wanted to buy something but did not want to communicate directly with her family.

Thus, he was contacting them on her behalf to borrow RM1,700 (S$519).

Her aunt could hear Ms Chen’s voice faintly in the background and decided to transfer the money. However, they never heard from her again.

“We didn’t even know she had a Chinese boyfriend,” Mr Chen said. “He did not even explain what the money was for.”

They suspected that she had fallen for a “love scam”.

Missing woman suspected to have been smuggled out of Thailand

Also speaking at the press conference, MHO Secretary-General Hishamuddin Hashim said checks with the Malaysian embassy in Thailand confirmed that Ms Chen had flown out of Senai International Airport.

However, Thai immigration records show no official record of her exit, raising fears that she may have been smuggled out of the country, possibly across the border.

“Based on past cases, if someone goes missing after entering Thailand, there is a high chance they have been trafficked to Myanmar,” he said.

He urged anyone with information to come forward so that she could be rescued as soon as possible.

Featured image adapted from China Press and MHO Malaysia on Facebook.