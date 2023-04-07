S’pore Woman Warns Of Dangers Behind Monkey Bites, Says Friend Had To Get 10 Rabies Jabs

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean Woman Says Friend Suffered Monkey Bites While In Bali Forest

The feeling of vacationing overseas can be very enjoyable. Rarely do we expect things to go wrong — and yet they very possibly might, especially if we do not exercise enough caution.

This was what happened to a woman in Singapore, who went on a trip to Bali with her friends.

After suffering a bite from a monkey, her foot allegedly grew to 10 times its size and she had to undergo injections for rabies.

Woman suffers from monkey bites in Bali

Posting to TikTok, local content creator Nicole Chen, aka Nicole Liel, shared details of the ordeal her friend suffered during their trip to Bali in mid-March.

Two of them had booked a flight in the afternoon, while Nicole and another friend booked another later in the evening.

Those who had reached Bali earlier, she explained, decided to do a little bit of sightseeing first. This involved a trip to Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud.

While interacting with the monkeys, one of them bit Nicole’s friend.

Despite the risk of rabies, the girls did not seek medical attention and went about their day.

Foot swells, requiring rabies injections

In a follow-up video, Nicole explained that after returning from their trip, her friend’s foot swelled to “10 times” its normal size due to the bite.

As a result, she had to undergo 10 injections to fight off rabies.

Nicole’s account has since gone viral on TikTok, with many expressing their shock over the incident.

A few netizens pointed out that there are signs in the forest warning tourists against touching the monkeys.

It’s worth noting that such cases of visitors getting rabies shots after monkey bites in Bali are not uncommon.

Back in 2016, an Australian man was on a trip with his girlfriend when a monkey in the same forest bit him on the head, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

He faced a risk of rabies as well and had to undergo similar injections.

MS News has reached out to Nicole for more information on the matter.

