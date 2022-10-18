Woman Waits At Changi Airport To Propose, TikToks Go Viral As Viewers Await Updates

Woman Waits 20 Mins At Changi Airport Arrival Gate To Propose

Changi Airport can be the backdrop of tearful reunions or even angry confrontations. However, it also set the scene for a supposed proposal over the weekend.

Captured by a TikToker, footage of a woman waiting to propose at a Changi Airport arrival gate went viral, with one video garnering more than five million views.

As the covert footage shows, the woman was on standby with a huge “Will you marry me?” sign and various balloons — including a silver ring-shaped one.

After uploading three videos of the supposed proposal in quick succession, the OP went ghost, leaving viewers begging for updates in the comments sections.

Woman waits with sign, bouquet and balloons to propose at Changi Airport

In the first of three videos, the OP films the woman nervously waiting by the arrival gate with an accompanying caption that reads “Omg there’s a proposal going on???”

In the second video, the OP expresses their disbelief that a proposal may actually be taking place as the woman stands patiently.

This video shows what the woman came prepared with various helium-filled balloons, a large sign with the proposal written on it, and a bouquet.

The last and most viral video shows the woman pacing about, walking back and forth near the gate.

The video’s caption also shares that she has been waiting for 20 minutes for the love of her life to show up.

TikTok community invested in Changi Airport proposal saga

Like the folks near the gate who presumably were watching her every movement, the anticipation also got the better of the TikTok community, who were fully invested in the story.

So much so that most of the 2,500 comments came from those begging for an update.

However, since the TikTok videos went live on 16 Oct, there has been no word of how the proposal went.

To this, netizens have taken it upon themselves to write their own ending to the story.

One netizen suggested that the woman could’ve been imagining a proposal at the airport to soothe her heartbreak. A wild but not so-unimaginable scenario.

Another concerned netizen hoped that a delayed flight was the reason behind the woman’s long wait.

While the hopeless romantics put their best spin on the story, one comment drew the crowd’s laughter by suggesting that she might be waiting at the wrong terminal — something that forgetful folks can relate to.

Although the videos have a vice grip on the TikTok community, it’s weird how there have been no updates for the past few days. Hopefully, it ended on a happy note instead of a rejection.

