Woman in South Korea fined S$2.5K for pulling down male colleague’s trousers

South Korean woman faces S$2,500 fine for sexual misconduct over pantsing prank

A woman in South Korea was fined 2.8 million won (S$2,500) for pulling down a male colleague’s trousers, and accidentally his underwear.

In addition to the fine, she has also been ordered to complete eight hours of sexual violence prevention education by the Chuncheon District Court on Saturday (7 June).

According to The Korea Herald, the woman pulled down the trousers and underwear of a male colleague in his 20s on 3 Oct last year.

She committed the act in front of coworkers at a restaurant in Wonju, Gangwon Province.

Prosecutors stated that the act constituted sexual humiliation and charged the woman with committing an indecent act by compulsion.

During sentencing, the court took into account that the woman had no prior criminal record, expressed remorse, and offered a kneeling apology to the victim and his parents.

However, the judge rejected her claim that the act was intended as a joke.

Previous pantsing cases in South Korea resulted in serious consequences

Pantsing, a prank often seen in South Korean variety and reality TV shows, has previously led to serious consequences.

In 2019, Olympic short track speed skating champion Lim Hyo-jun was suspended for one year after pulling down a male teammate’s trousers in front of female athletes.

Similarly, in 2021, a group of elementary school students in North Jeolla Province faced a police investigation for allegedly bullying a younger boy by pulling down his pants at a playground, as reported by the victim’s mother.

Also read: Sushiro Japan Sues Boy For S$644,000 Over Soy Sauce Licking Prank, Claims They Lost Millions



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Canva and Google Maps. For illustrative purposes only.