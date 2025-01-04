Elderly woman punched by man inside City Hall MRT lift, was hospitalised for 2 nights

68-year-old woman suffers headache & dizziness after being punched at City Hall MRT

While taking a lift at City Hall MRT station, an elderly woman said she was punched by a man for no apparent reason.

The 68-year-old told Shin Min Daily News that the incident took place on 31 Dec, when she was on the way home from work at about 4pm.

Woman punched inside City Hall lift after bag touches her leg

The woman, who works as a cleaner at the Supreme Court, takes the MRT home from City Hall daily, she said.

That day, she shared the lift in the station with an uncle who looked to be also his 60s.

The man, who was carrying a large bag of items, stood on her right.

Suddenly, the bag made contact with her leg and she was punched on the right side of her head by the man, she added.

Woman punched at City Hall said she did not interact with man before incident

The woman said she had not interacted with the man before the incident, so she didn’t know why he hit her.

When the lift reached the platform, he exited first and she kicked his bag.

He turned to look at her, but didn’t do anything as there were other people around, she added.

She quickly took a photo of him.

Woman’s head & neck hurt, vision becomes blurry

The woman, who has Parkinson’s disease, said her head and neck hurt after the punch, and her vision became blurry.

She then sought help from station staff, who helped her to a resting area and called the police and an ambulance.

Her son Eddie, 38, said he rushed over with his wife after receiving his mother’s call and took her to hospital.

Woman hospitalised for 2 nights, given 9 days’ MC

In hospital, doctors performed an MRI on her and warded her for two nights for observation.

She was also given nine days of medical leave as she was suffering from headaches and dizziness.

The pain stopped only on the third day after the incident, she said, but she stayed home to recuperate as she was still feeling unwell.

After this incident, she won’t dare take the lift again and will take the escalator next time, she added.

Son hopes to find man who punched his mother

Eddie told Shin Min that his mother’s medical expenses amounted to more than S$4,000 but after various subsidies, he paid S$180.

He expressed hopes that he would be able to find the uncle so he could understand why he did this to his mother.

He also hoped that he would apologise to her.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that a 68-year-old woman was sent to Raffles Hospital in a conscious state.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

Also read: Yakult auntie who was punched in Sengkang asked to be taken off life support: Son

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.