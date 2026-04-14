79-year-old woman in M’sia punched by neighbour following confrontation over her autistic grandson

Elderly woman assaulted by man after defending grandson in condo dispute

A 79-year-old woman in Malaysia has lodged a police report after she was allegedly assaulted by a male neighbour following a dispute involving her autistic grandson.

According to a post by Sabah Revolusi, the incident occurred at around 5.30pm on Friday (3 April) at a condominium in Jesselton, Kota Kinabalu, and was captured on CCTV.

Woman punched during confrontation

According to the woman, she had been watching her 14-year-old grandson from her balcony when she noticed him sitting on the floor near the swimming pool instead of his usual seat.

Concerned, she went downstairs to check on him.

On the ground floor, she encountered a male neighbour and advised the man to raise any concerns about her grandson with building management rather than confronting the teenager directly.

She explained that her grandson is autistic.

However, the man allegedly called the boy a “nuisance” before approaching her aggressively and knocking her spectacles to the ground.

The woman said she tried to push him away to create distance, but he then allegedly punched her in the head.

Police investigations ongoing

The victim has since filed a police report.

Authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with CCTV footage expected to play a key role in establishing what happened.

Also read: Elderly woman allegedly punched after being spat at by man at Ang Mo Kio hawker centre



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Featured image adapted from Daily Express.