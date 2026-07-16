Woman returns to house in S’pore after 2 years, allegedly finds ex staying there with another girl

Woman returns to her house after two years, finds belongings of other woman

Most people would not want to meet their ex-partner after a break-up, let alone move back into a house with them.

When a Singaporean woman returned home after living in Korea for two years, she was shocked to find that her ex had not only been living there the entire time, but had allegedly brought in another woman.

‘These are not my stuff’

In a TikTok video posted on 12 July, the Original Poster (OP) shared the shocking discovery with her followers.

Her closet is hung with clothes and stacked with various toiletries.

“These are not my clothes. That is not my bra,” she clarified in the video. “These are not my stuff.”

A pink luggage also sits in the corner of the bedroom. The OP told her followers that it doesn’t belong to her, as she uses an American Tourister

She added that her bed is also occupied with pillows and stuffed animals that do not belong to her.

She has been paying the mortgage since she left Singapore

The OP explains that she and her ex were together for five years, during which they moved in together into the aforementioned house.

She also points out that she has been paying the mortgage for the house for the past two years. To save costs in renting a storage space, the OP used the house to store her items when she was overseas.

Towards the end of the TikTok clip, the OP proceeds to hurl a derogatory insult at her ex, calling him out for his cheating ways.

In the captions, she also added that her ex said it was “[his] cousin” and not another woman. The OP jokingly laughs at his comment, saying that “he must have inherited some homeless girl named Sabrina” and was simply making an excuse.

Netizens furious on her behalf

In the comments section, netizens were appalled by her ex’s audacity and vocalised their support for the OP.

Some netizens try to convince her to throw out the items in an act of revenge.

One even suggested keeping the items since they are technically stored under her roof.

A few TikTok users questioned the legality of the ex’s actions, asking if it is considered “trespassing”.

Also read: Married couple in S’pore cheats wife’s boyfriend of S$220K while husband was unaware of affair

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Featured image adapted from @exploretomakan on TikTok.