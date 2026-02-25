‘Watch the road!’: Woman on phone nearly gets hit by car in Bugis, driver snaps in response

Woman on phone nearly gets hit by car while crossing road in Bugis, driver brakes in time

A woman narrowly escaped a traffic accident in Bugis after she had her eyes on her phone instead of oncoming traffic.

She avoided being run over by a car, resulting in the furious driver yelling at her.

Woman looks back down at phone after nearly being hit by car

According to the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the incident occurred on Tuesday (24 Feb) at 6.01pm.

The footage showed a vehicle driving down the one-way Tan Quee Lan Street in Bugis.

Suddenly, a woman walked out from in front of a van. She strolled across the road while staring at a phone in her hand.

The driver hit the brakes and blared the horn, surprising the woman, who looked up from her phone and stopped on the road.

Fortunately, the vehicle came to a halt right before crashing into her.

The pedestrian then looked back down at her phone and continued crossing the road.

“Hey, watch the road! Don’t watch your phone!” the furious driver yelled as she walked away.

According to the video description, the woman also had earpieces on throughout.

Netizen suggests fine for pedestrians on phone while crossing road

Netizens quickly criticised the woman for being distracted by her phone. One sarcastically suggested it was more important than her life.

Another commenter felt that there should be a fine to penalise people who cross the road while on their mobile phone.

A user also jokingly blamed the driver for not seeing such a “big” mobile phone emerging from a blind spot.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.