Woman in Thailand finds 7 snakes hidden in AC despite regularly cleaning

7 snakes found in AC in woman’s room, removed by technicians

Recently, a woman in Bangkok, Thailand shared her shocking encounter with seven snakes in the air conditioner (AC) in her room.

The video served as a warning to netizens to stay vigilant and check their ACs if they hear clunking sounds.

“I couldn’t believe there were seven snakes hidden in the air conditioner in my room. I’m sharing this as a warning — please don’t ignore strange sounds coming from your AC,” the post’s caption reads.

Captured by technicians

As shown at the beginning of the video, a snake’s tail was seen dangling from the AC.

Two technicians then turned up to remove the snake, with one holding the front panel while the other pulling the reptile with cloths.

Parts of the AC also appeared to be dismantled during the process.

Eventually, they successfully pulled out the snake and put it in a plastic bag.

She had been living with snakes for 3 months

The woman, Phueng (name transliterated from Thai), recounted in the video that she had initially heard uncharacteristic noises coming from her AC while using it.

She then called technicians to check the unit and discovered not just one, but seven snakes hidden inside.

The incident shocked her, as she claimed to have her AC cleaned regularly.

Phueng shared that the encounter shown in the video was her second, noting that technicians had previously removed three snakes, but more still appeared.

She was also curious about how the reptiles could survive in the AC.

Phueng then revealed that she had been living with the snakes for three months before the technicians came and took them away.

Speaking to the press, Phueng said the incident has left her feeling uneasy whenever she turned on the air conditioner.

Moreover, she advised people to pay attention to unusual sounds from their AC units.

Reptiles were reported to be golden tree snakes

Following her post, some netizens asked about the species of the snakes.

One user questioned what kind of snake they were, and the OP replied that they were golden tree snakes.

Another commenter remarked that golden tree snakes are a non-venomous species.

A man suggested for the OP to tell technicians to block the cover of the external duct with quicklime to prevent snakes from entering.

According to Thai news site Sanook, golden tree snakes have weak venom and tend to inhabit dark nooks of houses and hollows.

Since the wall-mounted AC unit resembles a hollow, these snakes find it suitable for hiding and nesting.

They can enter the unit through the AC drains.

