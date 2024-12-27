‘Honey, I’m sorry’: Woman in Malaysia apologises to husband before dying from car crash that also killed son

Woman & son perish in car crash on Malaysia expressway after husband tries to avoid animal

A Malaysian family was struck by tragedy just a day after Christmas when a woman and her young son died in a car crash.

The accident occurred at about 5.15am on 26 Dec, along KM212 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) in the Manjung district of Perak state, reported the New Straits Times (NST).

Car that family was in skidded & flipped

The crash took the lives of 24-year-old Nor Fadhilah Mohd Azlan and her two-year-old son, Iman.

Her husband, 24-year-old lorry driver Mohammad Shuqur Ahmad, said the family was on their way from home to pick up a parked lorry in Kampung Acheh before having breakfast.

However, he saw what looked like an animal in the middle of the road and tried to avoid it.

Their car skidded and flipped over, rendering Mr Mohammad Shuqur unconscious.

When he came to, he saw that Iman had been thrown out of the vehicle. He would later be pronounced dead.

Passers-by rescued his wife and older son, three-year-old Muhammad Alif Sufi, from the vehicle.

Woman dies shortly after crash in Malaysia, older son traumatised

Unfortunately, Nor Fadhilah was in severe condition.

“Honey, I’m sorry,” she repeatedly told her husband, which prompted him to comfort her, telling her that it was okay and to not dwell on the past.

He guided her to recite prayers before she went silent and succumbed to her injuries.

Their older son, who was also injured, was “crying and hugging” him at the time, Mr Mohammad Shuqur told The Star.

The boy is traumatised by the deaths of his mother and brother, he said.

Woman wanted to die with younger son

While Ms Nor Fadhilah’s apology might have been puzzling, her husband explained that before the accident, his wife had spoken a lot about forgiveness.

“My wife mentioned that if she ‘went’, she wanted to go with Iman,” he said.

“She also asked me to send her regards and apologies to my mother and her mother,” he told NST.

Perplexed by the request, he asked her what prompted her sentiment.

“I don’t know, maybe it’s meant to be,” she replied.

The deceased mother and son will be buried at the Felda Lui Selatan Muslim cemetery.

