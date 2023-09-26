Woman Lets Son Stand On FairPrice Self-Checkout Counter, Saves Him From Near Fall

Customers Advised To Watch Their Kids After Boy Nearly Falls Off FairPrice Self-Checkout Counter

For parents, managing their kids in a public area — or anywhere, really — can be an admittedly difficult task to handle.

Regardless, not adhering to certain implicit rules may risk their children’s safety and invite criticism from others.

This was certainly the case when a woman let a young boy, supposedly her son, stand on a self-checkout counter at a FairPrice outlet.

Footage of the scene went viral, with many slamming her for her actions.

FairPrice has since advised customers to watch their children more carefully while shopping in stores.

Woman allows son to stand on FairPrice self-checkout counter

Recently, a TikTok user shared a recording of a sight they had witnessed at a FairPrice outlet recently.

The video starts by showing a woman in a blue t-shirt letting her young son scan her groceries at the self-checkout counter.

He does so while standing on the little side table meant for shoppers to place their baskets.

As the child stands in a rather precarious position, a FairPrice staff approaches the pair, seemingly to offer assistance.

The child then takes one step back, causing his foot to slip through the gap between the two counters.

As seen in the footage, the fall could have been dangerous had his mother not caught him in time.

The video ends with the FairPrice employee looking right at the camera as if silently saying “I told you so”.

Woman draws criticism online

Upon seeing the clip, viewers criticised the young boy’s supposed mother for her actions.

One user said that they would never put their child in such a position.

In addition, multiple netizens took the opportunity to point out the staff’s reaction — especially the deadpan emotion on her face.

A user also asked if staff at the outlet had intervened, to which the OP replied that they did.

They alleged that the woman had not heeded the employee’s instructions.

In response to MS News‘ queries, FairPrice issued a statement addressing the matter.

“We understand that it is challenging to do grocery shopping with toddlers,” a spokesperson said. “We advise our customers to watch their children in-store and to get help from our store assistants when needed.”

“In this case, we are thankful that the toddler did not get hurt,” they added.

Also read: Girl Uses Porta-Potty In Middle Of Taiwan Restaurant, Public Urges Family To Mind Hygiene

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.