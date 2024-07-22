Woman in Thailand stabbed in the chest while trying to stop 2 ex-husbands from hurting new husband

Woman stabbed in the chest trying to save husband from 2 ex-husbands

In the early hours of Sunday (21 July), police were notified of a fight in Phetchaburi Province, Thailand, which resulted in a 21-year-old woman being stabbed in the chest.

According to Thai news outlet Top News, the woman, identified as Ms Wasana, intervened when her two ex-husbands tried to hurt her current husband, Mr Dream.

Ms Wasana’s ex-husbands, 29-year-old Mr Nueng and 31-year-old Mr Datsakorn, were drinking alcohol at her house where the incident occurred.

Ex-husbands tried to hurt new husband

While they were drinking, Mr Nueng and Ms Datsakorn picked up a knife and walked to pick a fight with Mr Dream. At the time, Mr Dream was asleep in their room.

They reportedly argued and fought.

Ms Wasana tried to stop the two from hurting Mr Dream but ended up being stabbed in the chest amid the chaos.

According to Ms Wasana’s sister, Ms Saraiphon, the power went out inside the house and they could only hear Ms Wasana’s screams.

When Ms Saraiphon, 25, shone a light, she found her sister stabbed in the chest with a knife, and blood was gushing out.

The culprits also slashed Ms Saraiphon on the left arm and Mr Dream on the left ear.

Woman was in critical condition

Ms Saraiphon quickly called the police for help. However, Mr Nueng and Mr Datsakorn took off on a motorcycle.

Before the police arrived, Mr Dream had driven all three victims to the hospital.

Initially, Ms Wasana was in a serious condition but the medical team at Cha-am Hospital managed to treat her wounds.

She is believed to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, the police have identified the two suspects and are tracking them down to take legal action.

Also read: Thai man keeps murdered girlfriend’s corpse in truck while visiting another girlfriend

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Amarin TV, Top News