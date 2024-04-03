Woman in S’pore swings cat around in viral video, animal lovers call out abuse

Woman swings cat around while dancing in viral video

A woman is receiving a lot of flak online after clips of her swinging a cat around went viral on Facebook.

With the feline in her hands, she danced and flailed about, sending the creature swaying in all directions.

Animal lovers have since called out her actions and urged the relevant authorities to intervene.

Woman swings cat around in Facebook videos

Videos of the woman swinging a cat around first emerged on Facebook on Tuesday (2 April).

While they attracted much criticism, they didn’t go viral till someone shared them in the ‘Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats’ Facebook group today (3 April).

The caption simply said: “I know her address. Cat abuse!”

The first video, which is 25 seconds long, captures the woman swinging the cat left and right in rather wide arcs, as its limbs flail about in the air.

Meanwhile, a 15-second clip shows her switching from carrying the cat in one hand to another. She then twirls around on the spot, taking the feline spinning along with her.

Whether the animal is a community cat or someone’s pet is unclear.

OP urged to report matter to authorities

Replying to some comments on the post, the OP claimed that the woman in the video is a domestic helper.

As such, some netizens suggested reporting her to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Others proposed contacting the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) or the Animal Veterinary Services (AVS) via the Animal and Bird online feedback form.

Several Facebook users have alleged that the incident happened in Boon Lay, though we’re unable to confirm that at the time of writing.

On the woman’s Facebook page, the comments are no less scathing, with many netizens imploring her to not do what she did in the videos.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information and to find out if any reports have been made. We’ve also contacted the woman involved for comments.

In addition, MS News has contacted the SPCA and AVS for their statements.

At the time of writing, the post in the ‘Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats’ Facebook group has garnered more than 1,000 shares.

Also read: Domestic helper seen abusing poodle before its death, AVS investigating incident

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.