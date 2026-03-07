Woman in Thailand throws tantrum in the middle of the road after arguing with boyfriend

Woman in Thailand throws tantrum, blocks traffic after argument with boyfriend

On 5 March, a clip showing a woman sitting down in the middle of a busy road in Chonburi, Thailand, went viral.

She could be seen throwing a tantrum as her boyfriend tried to calm her down.

According to Thairath, the woman was unhappy with her partner for refusing to push his motorcycle to the side of the road after it had broken down.

Woman throws her shoes in the middle of the road

In the clip, the woman can first be seen standing in the middle of the road as cars and motorcycles drive gingerly around her in both directions.

Staring at her boyfriend, who is dressed in red, she suddenly sat down and with the flick of her ankle, took off both her shoes simultaneously.

Following this, her boyfriend then slowly walked through traffic to get to her.

Seemingly still angry, she grabbed one of her shoes and flung it further into the middle of the road.

Her boyfriend extended an arm out to her, only to have it smacked aside in anger. As this happened, vehicles continued to pass around the couple.

The woman then repeatedly hit her partner with an unknown object.

He subsequently collected the various items she had scattered across the road before the clip ends.

Allegedly refused to push motorcycle to the side of the road

In an interview with local reporters, an eyewitness said the couple had been riding together when their motorcycle broke down at the intersection.

The woman then got off the bike to begin directing traffic so that her boyfriend could push the vehicle to the side of the road safely.

However, he felt that the road was too busy, so he refused to do so. This then allegedly caused the woman to begin throwing her now-viral tantrum.

The eyewitness added that the man took several minutes to calm her down before the pair walked off together with the motorcycle in tow.

Featured image adapted from @RedSkullxxx on X.