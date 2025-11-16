Woman in China lies on road & throws tantrum after being stopped & fined by traffic police

Woman throws tantrum after being stopped by police for traffic violation

Unknowingly violating a traffic regulation and getting a ticket would throw anyone into a panic. Still, most of us would accept the punishment and move on.

However, a woman in Hubei, China, shocked two traffic police officers when she lay on the road and threw a tantrum after they stopped her on Sunday morning (2 Nov).

According to Jimu News, the officers apprehended the woman as she was riding an electric bicycle on a motor vehicle lane.

Woman lies on road and kicks her feet

After being stopped, the woman reportedly claimed not to know how to file her ticket through the traffic management app.

When the officers informed her that her violation would incur a RMB20 (S$3.66) fine and offered to guide her through the process, she began to question why other vehicles driving on the lane were not penalised.

The officers then pointed out that the rest of the vehicles on the lane were motor vehicles, which were allowed to drive there.

To their surprise, the woman got upset. She said she wouldn’t pay the fine and lay down on the ground, kicking her feet in protest.

Woman eventually agrees to pay fine

Despite the woman’s unusual reaction, the officers asked the woman to move to a safer area of the road.

They patiently explained to her why driving an electric vehicle on the motorised vehicle lane is dangerous.

Eventually, the woman understood the risks of her actions and acknowledged that what she had done was illegal.

She then agreed to pay the RMB20 fine.

Also read: Alleged unlicensed street vendor in M’sia throws tantrum after officers confiscate products

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Douyin, Sin Chew Daily.