Alleged unlicensed street vendor in M’sia throws tantrum after officers confiscate products

An alleged unlicensed street vendor in Malaysia caused a scene at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, after authorities confiscated his bottled water and tissues.

The dramatic altercation took place just before people were about to break their fast, according to World of Buzz.

Officers remained calm despite escalating anger

A clip of the incident was posted on TikTok on Wednesday (26 March) and it has since amassed over seven million views in just a day.

The clip begins with the vendor glaring at two enforcement officers before snatching a water bottle from their cart in frustration.

Moments later, he throws the bottle to the ground and hurls it into the air in a fit of rage.

A young girl steps in, attempting to de-escalate the situation, but her efforts prove futile. As she clings onto the cart, the vendor yanks it forcefully, causing her to back away.

He then shakes the cart violently, spilling bottled water and tissue packets onto the ground.

One officer calmly picks up the fallen items and returns them to the cart while the seller continues his heated protest. Meanwhile, the girl discreetly takes a bottle of water from the scene.

As the officers walk away with the confiscated goods, another woman joins the man in confronting them. In a surprising turn, a young boy nearby even throws his shoe at the officers.

Tantrum goes viral

The reason behind the confrontation remains unclear, but the viral footage has sparked debate online, dividing opinions on who was at fault.

Some comments praised the officers for not escalating the confrontation into a more violent encounter.

They pointed out that licensed vendors had to go through proper procedures and pay for their spots, making it unfair for an unlicensed seller to operate freely.

One commenter expressed concern for the young girl who was most likely frightened by the anger.

Meanwhile, others criticised the officers for being heavy-handed especially against locals who need to make a living.

