Woman in Thailand orders 7 cups of tea, rider only delivers 1 & gives her obscene gesture

Thai woman orders 7 cups of tea, rider delivered one

It’s a pain for both the customer and the delivery rider when an order goes wrong. But one woman in Thailand, who placed an order for seven cups of tea, was shocked by the attitude of her rider when she asked him to fix her order.

The rider had simply given her the middle finger in response.

On Friday (17 Jan), the customer shared her full experience through a post on Facebook.

Customer gets incomplete order

According to the woman, she put in an order for seven cups of tea from ChaTraMue on 23 Dec. The order was for her and her coworkers to enjoy during their lunch break.

When the rider arrived, however, he only handed her a single drink.

The woman noted that the receipt attached to the cup was exceptionally long, implying that most people would notice that she had placed an order for more than one item.

When she informed the rider that her order was incomplete, he responded by smiling sheepishly and said that he would have to return to the shop to get it.

The woman then told him to leave the rest of the drinks on a table in the office when he returned.

Rider responds with rude gesture

A while later, she received a call from the rider saying that he had delivered the rest of the drinks.

After he abruptly hung up, the woman discovered that the man had also sent a photo of his middle finger to the chat.

Shocked by the surprising and sudden hostility, she tried calling him back for an explanation only to find that he had blocked her number.

In the post, the woman said that she had initially felt sorry for the rider when they discovered the mistake.

However, she could not understand his anger over the error. “Does he have any right to be angry at us?” she asked.

Most netizens have taken her side on the matter, advising her to report the rider and file a complaint on the delivery platform.

Also read: Pizza delivery woman in the US stabs pregnant customer 14 times over S$2.71 tip

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and ChaTraMue on Facebook.