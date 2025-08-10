Woman who threw baby out of flat’s window in M’sia fined S$3,000 instead of jail time

Woman charged with infanticide after throwing her baby out of window, fined S$3,000 with no jail time

A 23-year-old woman in Penang, Malaysia, has been fined RM10,000 (S$3,000) for throwing her newborn out of a window five years ago, reports Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

The High Court’s decision on 8 Aug took into account the woman’s, Santhiea M, traumatic past, including her three-month detention in 2020, her recent emotional breakdown in court, and a diagnosis of major depressive disorder.

Justice Rofiah Mohamad said psychiatric and welfare reports revealed that Santhiea showed deep remorse, endured intense public shame, and remained at risk of suicide.

Judge says jail time might worsen her fragile mental heath

The judge said sending her to prison would likely worsen her fragile mental state, adding that rehabilitation would serve both Santhiea and society better than punishment.

A welfare report had warned that Santhiea faced a high risk of self-harm if imprisoned.

Justice Rofiah told the young woman in court to use her new breath of life to serve her family and her country.

Baby thrown out of flat, resulting in infant’s death

The tragedy happened in 2020, when Santhiea was just 18. She was initially charged with murder after throwing her baby from a flat in Bandar Baru Air Itam.

The charge was later reduced to infanticide, according to Malay Mail.

She pleaded guilty under Section 309A of the Penal Code, which applies to mothers suffering from mental disturbance following childbirth.

If her family had not paid the fine, she would have been jailed for five months.

Also read: Toddler in Vietnam dies from severe brain injury after being thrown onto ground by babysitter



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Free Malaysia Today and Canva, for illustrative purposes only.