Woman Throws Multiple Pairs Of Shoes From Yishun HDB Corridor, Netizens Suspect Relationship Drama

Woman Spotted Throwing Shoes Down In Yishun

Yishun has been home to a strange few occurrences over the years. Now, we can add one more to the list.

Recently, a netizen spotted a woman throwing shoes down from the corridor at the second level of an HDB block.

The sight has caused viewers to wonder at the reasons behind her actions.

Woman throws shoes from corridor in Yishun

Posted to TikTok on 27 Mar, the incident seems to have occurred at the second level of Block 320 in Yishun.

The video starts with the woman hurling several shoes from the corridor onto the grassy patch below.

One of the shoes ends up in a joss paper bin while the others land around it.

Disappearing for a few seconds, she returns to toss even more shoes to the ground.

Throwing them with vigour, some manage to land within the branches of a tree.

Retreating a second time, the woman appears once more to hurl a plastic bag to the ground.

The video ends with her leaving the area, seemingly satisfied with getting rid of the offending items.

Viewers speculate about reasons behind her actions

The TikTok video has gone viral, with the woman’s actions confounding most viewers.

A few users suggested that the incident could be a result of relationship troubles.

After all, wanting to get rid of our ex’s shoes is something we can all probably relate to.

Others claimed that perhaps, her actions were due to a build-up of stress.

While most users found the hilarity in the situation, others were more alarmed by its potentially dangerous implications.

One user pointed out that the shoes were considered high-rise litter. If anyone had been passing by below, she could have seriously injured them.

Indeed, her actions may seem humorous at first glance — but it is difficult to ignore that there could have been severe consequences if more passers-by were nearby.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), first-time offenders guilty of littering must pay a fine of up to S$2,000.

A second conviction will have them serving a S$4,000 fine, and S$10,000 for the third and subsequent ones.

