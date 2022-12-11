Woman Says Be Careful In ‘Third-World Countries’ After Man Somersaults For Photo In Bali & Falls

Woman Warns Of Risks When Travelling To Nusa Penida Beach in Bali, Indonesia

Some tourist locations, while popular, come with a certain amount of risk as well. A woman, however, recently encountered a bit of controversy when she warned her followers of such dangers.

Taking to TikTok, she urged tourists to be careful in Nusa Penida in Bali, describing the island as dangerous for its tides and cliffs.

However, plenty of netizens have slammed her for her views, especially when she urged others to be careful when in a “third-world country”.

Woman warns tourists of risks on Bali island

An Australian woman posted to TikTok on 8 Dec, describing the risks of travelling to Nusa Penida in Bali.

On 21 Nov, she and her friends travelled to a lookout point on the island at around 10am. Their guide then informed them of an incident that had occurred about one hour earlier.

Apparently, a man had fallen 40 metres from the top of the cliff while trying to do a somersault for a photo, subsequently fracturing his leg.

Emergency services could only reach the victim at 4pm due to the dangerous tides and terrain.

The video ended with her urging tourists to be careful, saying:

Be careful when you are in a Third World country because things happen like this all the time and are just never reported about.

Risks don’t just apply to third-world countries

Many agreed with the OP, noting that the beaches of Nusa Penida were hazardous as many have reportedly died swimming there.

However, others took umbrage with the OP’s phrasing in her video.

Some pointed out that these risks do not apply exclusively to third-world countries. In fact, such accidents can occur in other locations as well, like Australia itself.

Other users also pointed out that it wasn’t a good idea to pull off dangerous stunts on a cliff in the first place.

All in all, the consensus amongst TikTokers was that one needed to be careful at all tourist locations, not just those in Bali.

Hopefully, this TikTok will serve as a reminder to travellers to be cautious at all times, no matter the country they are in.

