Woman in Indonesia dies along with unborn baby after being denied treatment at 4 hospitals

Woman and unborn baby die after hospitals allegedly refuse treatment

The death of a pregnant woman in Papua, Indonesia, has triggered government investigations into hospital services in the province.

On 17 Nov, Ms Irene Sokoy and her unborn baby died after being denied treatment by multiple hospitals.

Her family claims they were rejected by four medical facilities.

Victim eventually passed away with unborn baby

Irene was first rushed to Yowari Regional Hospital in Jayapura by boat after she began experiencing contractions on 16 Nov.

Upon arrival, the hospital reportedly refused her treatment, claiming that her baby’s weight had reached 4kg and a C-section was necessary.

According to the family, Irene was subsequently referred to another hospital as there were no available doctors.

They then faced repeated rejections from Dian Harapan Hospital, Abepura Regional Hospital, and Bhayangkara Hospital.

While the first two hospitals claimed manpower constraints, the third said that their free healthcare wards were full.

Unable to afford the cost for a “VIP room”, the family rushed Irene to Jayapura Regional General Hospital (RSUD Jayapura).

Unfortunately, while on the way to Jayapura, Irene passed away along with her unborn baby.

She was pronounced dead at 5am.

Authorities to look into the case

Jayapura Deputy Regent Harris Richard Yocku expressed his condolences, offering his deepest sympathies to the grieving family whose ordeal lasted slightly more than three hours.

Deputy Yocku added that his administration is committed to improving the service quality at Yowari Hospital.

Meanwhile, Papua Governor Mathius Fakhiri issued a stern warning, emphasising that all hospitals and community health centres across the region are forbidden from turning away patients, especially in emergencies.

“Once again, I remind all hospitals, Puskesmas, and medical personnel that they cannot refuse patients under any circumstances, including emergencies,” he said in Jayapura on 20 Nov.

Indonesia’s president Prabowo Subianto has also kickstarted an audit of the province’s healthcare services.

Meanwhile, Yowari Hospital’s director, Maryen Braweri, said the facility followed proper procedures.

They will cooperate with an independent investigation.

Featured image adapted from Kompas and Jakarta Globe.