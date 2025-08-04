23-year-old woman dies after private-hire vehicle crashes into bus in Yishun

Woman was in a private-hire vehicle with friend when it crashed into bus in Yishun

A 23-year-old woman has died after the private-hire vehicle (PHV) she was in crashed into the back of a bus in Yishun.

A photo of the aftermath sent in by a Shin Min Daily News reader showed a silver car behind a Tower Transit bus, its windows shattered and door open.

Several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were at the scene.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.35am last Saturday (2 Aug).

It took place at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Central 1 and involved a car and bus.

One passenger in the car, a 23-year-old woman, was sent to the hospital unconscious.

Another passenger, a 20-year-old woman, and the car driver, a 47-year-old man, were also sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

SCDF, which was alerted at about 5.40am, told MS News that it conveyed all three individuals to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

However, the 23-year-old woman subsequently passed away in hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Deceased to be cremated on 5 Aug

The deceased was identified as Ms Queenie Leong Wei Ni by a netizen who said she was her aunt.

Sharing the obituary in a Facebook post, the woman said she was shocked to receive the news and urged drivers not to drive if they are tired.

Ms Leong’s wake is being held at Block 162 Yishun Street 11, with her cremation at Mandai Crematorium on Tuesday (5 Aug) afternoon.

Woman was riding in private-hire vehicle to mother’s place in Yishun

Speaking to Shin Min, Ms Leong’s 49-year-old father, who is a PHV driver, said his daughter was on her way to her mother’s place as they were set to travel to Malaysia together.

Riding with a friend, they were only about five to 10 minutes away from their destination with the accident occurred, he added.

Her friend, Ms Wang Meiyi (transliterated from Mandarin), 20, said Ms Leong was napping in the back seat when the vehicle crashed violently near Northpoint City.

Ms Wang’s hand hit the back of the seat, while Ms Leong was believed to have hit her head and fallen into her friend’s lap, unconscious.

Friend tried to perform CPR on her

“There was blood all over her head, nose and mouth. I called her name and she moved slightly,” said Ms Wang.

She tried to save her by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in the car, but as her hand was injured and in pain, she could not do much.

She then got out of the vehicle and called for help, with the bus driver coming to their aid and calling the authorities.

When they arrived, she asked them to take Ms Leong to the hospital first and they kept telling her that she would be fine, she added.

Loved ones distraught at woman’s passing

Distraught when she attended the wake on Sunday (3 Aug), Ms Wang said Ms Leong was like a sister to her.

She felt guilty that she could not save her, with the tragedy leaving a deep scar on her.

Ms Leong’s father wept several times during the interview, describing his daughter as well-behaved and filial.

Not only did she work part-time while studying, she also took care of her younger siblings and aspired to become a professional accountant, he said.

She won a scholarship & aspired to become an accountant

According to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central’s Instagram account, Ms Leong graduated from its School of Business and Services in March 2024 as one of its Outstanding Graduates with a Higher Nitec in Accounting.

In July 2024, she was one of 10 ITE graduates to be awarded the Ng Teng Yeng Lifelong Learning Scholarship.

She was pursuing a Work-Study Diploma in Accountancy, ITE said.

Mr Leong said she aspired to find a good job as an accountant after graduation and take care of her family, but she never got to do it.

