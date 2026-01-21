2 women in Thailand die in crash after blanket used to warm themselves gets caught in motorcycle wheel

Two women die in crash after losing control of motorcycle when its wheel gets tangled with blanket

Early on Tuesday (13 Jan) morning, two women were killed in a motorcycle crash after their blanket allegedly got caught on one of the motorcycle’s wheels, causing them to lose control of the vehicle.

According to Khaosod, authorities received an alert at 4.30am that an accident had occurred on a road in Mukdahan Province in northeastern Thailand.

Two women discovered dead on road

When they arrived at the scene, they found two women aged between 21 and 24 years old lying on the grass in the median strip.

The two were identified as residents of a nearby village.

They also found a crashed motorcycle, presumably belonging to the two women.

The vehicle, a Yamaha Grand Filano, had sustained some damage to the front. Closer inspection of the vehicle revealed a blanket had lodged in one of its wheels.

Police speculate blanket to be cause of accident

Police suspect that the blanket, which the women were likely using to shield themselves from the cold morning air, became caught in the wheel as they rode.

This may have caused them to lose control of the motorcycle, which then crashed into a streetlight.

Authorities have transported the bodies of the two women to Mukdahan Hospital for autopsies.

The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

