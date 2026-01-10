Man who died in AYE accident was looking forward to daughter’s wedding, family appeal for eyewitnesses

Family of motorcyclist killed months before daughter’s wedding appeals for witnesses

The family of Piara Singh, a 61-year-old motorcyclist who died in a traffic accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on 29 Dec 2025, is appealing to the public for eyewitnesses and dashcam footage to help them understand what happened.

In an appeal shared publicly on the Death Kopitiam Singapore Facebook page on Friday (9 Jan), the family said they chose to speak out “not to speculate on the cause of the accident or to blame any party, but to seek a more comprehensive understanding of what happened“.

Was on way home after picking up medicine

Piara, a semi-retired heavy transport operator and father of two, was on his way home to Bukit Batok after picking up medicine from the National University Hospital (NUH).

At about 5.45pm, he was travelling along the AYE towards Tuas, when he was believed to have collided with a prime mover before the exit to Clementi Avenue 2.

He was thrown to the ground and run over by a second prime mover, according to the family.

In an earlier statement seen by MS News, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Family describes him as experienced and cautious rider

A motorist for 40 years, Piara had loved motorcycles since he was 17 years old and took great care of his bikes.

His children described him as a safe, experienced and cautious driver, making his sudden death especially shocking.

He was also remembered as a “selfless, loving, humorous man” who brought joy to those around him and cared deeply for others.

According to the Facebook post, Piara had also taught himself road safety concepts over the years.

Looking forward to walking daughter down the aisle

The tragedy came just months before a major family milestone.

2026 was meant to be the year Piara walked his daughter, Reesha Kaur, down the aisle. Her wedding was scheduled to take place in March, and Piara had even prepared a surprise dance for the occasion.

Described as the life of the party, he was said to be extremely excited about the wedding, with Reesha being very much “her father’s girl.”

Appeal for dashcam and CCTV footage

The devastated family is appealing to drivers who were travelling in the area between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on 29 Dec 2025 to come forward if they have any relevant footage.

They are particularly seeking help from residents living around:

Jubilee Road

Clementi West Street 1 (Blocks 606, 604, 605 and 610)

The Clement Canopy condominium

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage showing the moments leading up to the accident is urged to assist.

