61-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with 2 prime movers along AYE

Motorcyclist pronounced dead at the scene after accident with 2 prime movers along AYE

A 61-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in an accident with two prime movers along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

An image of the aftermath posted by Singapura Channel on Facebook showed a police blue tent covering a motorcycle lying on its side.

Two prime movers were next to the motorcycle, one in front and the other behind.

Motorists advised to avoid 2 lanes, leading to congestion

In another online image, the motorcyclist was lying on the road in a pool of blood, next to his motorcycle.

In a post on X at 5.49pm on Monday (29 Dec), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the accident had occurred along the AYE in the direction of Tuas, after the Clementi Road exit.

By 5.56pm, the accident had caused congestion till the Buona Vista exit. Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 2 and 3.

LTA warned motorists at 6.11pm, less than half an hour later, that the congestion had stretched till the Normanton Road exit.

Police tracing 1 of the prime movers

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.45pm on 29 Dec.

It took place along the AYE towards Tuas, and involved a motorcycle and two prime movers.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that it happened before the Clementi Avenue 2 exit.

A 61-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Police efforts to trace one of the prime movers are underway, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Motorcyclist allegedly ran over by 1 prime mover

The motorcyclist, a Singaporean, had fallen on the road after colliding with one prime mover, Shin Min Daily News reported.

He was then run over by the other prime mover.

The prime mover that ran over him later left the scene.

A witness, 51-year-old taxi driver Mr Fu (transliterated from Mandarin), said passing motorcyclists covered the deceased with umbrellas to shield him from the rain.

