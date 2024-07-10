22-year-old national table tennis player Wong Xinru announces retirement from sport

National paddler Wong Xinru announces retirement from sport as she prepares to enter university

Team Singapore table tennis player Wong Xinru announced her retirement from the sport in an Instagram post on Tuesday (9 July).

The 22-year-old, who began her journey in the sport at the age of nine, described the decision as “difficult but heartfelt”.

“This journey has been nothing short of a dream come true,” she shared. “It has been an honour to pursue my passion and represent my nation.”

Wong added that she will be starting her university education soon.

Still, she hopes to contribute to the sporting scene through other avenues if given the opportunity.

Thanks fans for their support

Concluding her post, Wong expressed gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support, both in stadiums and arenas and through screens.

You have made this journey incredibly special, and I will cherish the memories forever.

Wong’s notable achievements include winning a joint bronze medal in the Women’s Team event and a silver medal in Women’s Doubles at the 2023 SEA Games.

She was also part of the gold-winning quartet in the Women’s Team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This year, the Singapore women’s table tennis team missed out on qualifying for the Paris Olympics, marking the first time they have failed to do so.

The team consisted of Wong, 19-year-old Zhou Jingyi, and 27-year-old Zeng Jian.

President of the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA), Poh Li San, acknowledged that the women’s team is “admittedly still rather raw and inexperienced compared to the other teams”.

