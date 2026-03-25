2 sent to hospital after Woodlands fire involving PMD, owner denies it caused the blaze

Fire involved PMD placed along corridor of Woodlands HDB block, says SCDF

Two people were sent to the hospital on Sunday (22 March) after a fire broke out at an HDB block in Woodlands.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the fire involved a personal mobility device (PMD) placed along the 12th-floor common corridor.

Smoke seen coming from Woodlands block, SCDF arrives

Footage of the incident posted on TikTok showed smoke coming out from a high floor of Block 693D Woodlands Avenue 6.

At least four SCDF vehicles arrived at the scene, parking in the service road below the block.

Soon, an ambulance and police car also arrived.

The police cordoned off part of the area and officers were seen directing the public away.

Firefighters climbed the staircase towards the fire.

Resident receives treatment from paramedics

Several people were gathered at the void deck of the block after possibly being evacuated.

Others watched the authorities as they went about their work.

One woman in a wheelchair received assistance from paramedics for apparent breathing problems.

Woodlands fire likely started from PMD battery: SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 6pm on 22 March.

It involved a PMD along the common corridor on the 12th floor and was extinguished with a hosereel.

The fire had likely started from the battery of the PMD, according to preliminary findings.

PMD & 5 bicycles cluttered corridor outside Woodlands flat

A reader told Shin Min Daily News that they heard two explosions, following which the corridor was engulfed in flames.

Reporters who visited the corner unit after the fire was extinguished found its main door and the corridor outside charred and covered in ashes, with unravelled electrical wires everywhere.

The emergency staircase was cluttered with items including shelves, bed frames, delivery bags, five bicycles and at least one PMD, all belonging to the flat occupant.

PMD owner says battery was spoilt

The PMD’s owner, a 59-year-old food delivery rider, told Shin Min on Monday (23 March) that he was not at home during the incident as he was at his mother’s house celebrating Hari Raya.

He found out about the fire only when the police contacted him.

He said he had used the PMD that caught fire for food delivery. However, it had been spoilt for six months and he was told that the battery was not working.

As he did not have space for it in his flat, he left it in the corridor, he claimed, adding:

I don’t understand why the authorities said the incident was caused by a battery problem.

SCDF advised PMD owners to adopt safe practices, including not charging batteries for an extended period of time or overnight.

They should also refrain from modifying devices or using non-original batteries.

2 people sent to hospital

Another resident, a 23-year-old woman who lives on the 13th floor, said she heard three explosions and smelt a strange odour, then saw flames from the floor below.

During the evacuation, her mother saw a woman struggling to breathe who needed medical assistance.

She fainted when she reached the ground floor was believed to have been taken to the hospital.

SCDF said one person was assessed for smoke inhalation and was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Another person was conveyed to Woodlands Health Campus after feeling unwell.

Also read: 1 person sent to hospital after Potong Pasir fire that was likely caused by PMD

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Featured image adapted from @kimoanhsg on TikTok.