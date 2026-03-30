Worker in Vietnam dies after being caught in wood chipper while sorting out timber at a wood processing facility

Vietnamese worker caught in wood chipper, dies instantly

A female worker in Bac Ninh, Vietnam, died after being caught in a wood chipper while sorting out timber at a wood processing facility on Thursday (26 March) morning.

Accident occurred while she was on duty

According to initial reports, the incident occurred at approximately 7.35am at a wood workshop owned by Mr Nguyen The Cuong, located in Trai Oi Village, Truong Son commune.

The victim has been identified as Ms Tran Thi Lanh, 42, and a resident of Cau Go Village.

While Ms Lanh was working alongside another woman, she was suddenly caught in the machinery of the wood-chipping production line.

Co-worker was unable to save her

Her co-worker rushed to her aid immediately upon witnessing the accident, but was unable to save her.

Ms Lanh was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Functional agencies from Luc Son commune and Bac Ninh province are currently investigating to clarify the cause of this tragic labour accident.

Victim was main breadwinner

According to Need To Know, the victim was the main breadwinner for her family.

Her husband is a casual labourer, while two of their children attend university and the youngest is still in school.

Local authorities and community groups, such as the provincial civic body and the women’s association, have provided the family with a total of 17 million VND (about S$831) in aid.

Also read: Factory worker in M’sia crushed after falling into palm oil processing machine

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Featured image adapted from Phan Pluat News.