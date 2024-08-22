Factory worker in M’sia crushed after falling into palm oil processing machine

Factory worker dies after falling into palm oil processing machine

A 34-year-old factory worker was crushed to death after falling into a palm oil pressing machine at a factory in Jenjarom, a town located in Selangor, on Tuesday (20 Aug).

According to The Star, Kuala Langat superintendent Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor said the police received a report regarding the accident at 9.15pm.

According to Supt Ridhwan’s statement on Wednesday (21 Aug), the factory manager shared that the victim had only been employed for eight days.

He said the worker took a break at 1pm and returned to work 50 minutes later. However, when the victim’s colleagues came back from their break at 2.30pm, they discovered he was missing and the machine was left running without supervision.

Pieces of clothes & human bone fragments found at machine

Supt Ridhwan said the victim’s colleagues conducted a search for him and later found a shoe, pieces of clothing, and human bone fragments suspected to belong to the victim.

These, along with palm oil fibres, were located at the end of a conveyor belt at close to 6pm.

According to Sin Chew Daily News, the worker was believed to have accidentally fallen into the machine while operating it. He was then dragged into it and crushed to death.

Upon investigating the case, the police found no criminal elements involved and classified it as a sudden death.

Supt Ridhwan added that the deceased’s remains have been retrieved. They have been handed off to Banting Hospital’s forensic unit for assessment, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily News.