24-year-old welder dies after being found unconscious in pipe at Tuas worksite, MOM investigating

24-year-old welder found unconscious in pipe aboard vessel at Tuas worksite dies

A 24-year-old welder was found unconscious inside a pipe aboard a vessel at a Tuas worksite on Monday (6 April).

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the incident occurred at around 8pm at 80 Tuas South Boulevard.

Checks show that the address is occupied by Seatrium Limited, a facility equipped with three docks for drydocking, hull repair, engine overhaul, and general marine maintenance.

Found inside 28-inch stainless-steel pipe

In a statement to MS News, MOM said the worker was found lying unconscious inside a 28-inch stainless-steel pipe on board a newly fabricated process module of a vessel.

He was subsequently extricated, but was pronounced dead at the scene by attending paramedics.

It is currently unclear why the worker was inside the pipe.

MOM added that the worker was employed by Hwa Leong Offshore Engineering Pte. Ltd., and that investigations are ongoing.

Reminder on confined space safety measures

MOM also reiterated general safety measures for confined spaces.

Such spaces must be clearly identified and labelled. Before any work begins, relevant risk control measures — including atmospheric testing, adequate ventilation, and the application of permit-to-work systems — must be implemented.

These measures help address and mitigate foreseeable hazards associated with confined spaces.

According to MOM’s latest workplace safety report, there were 36 workplace-related deaths in 2025.

The marine industry recorded one workplace fatality in 2025, down from five in 2024.

MS News has reached out to Seatrium and Hwa Leong for more information.

Also read: 2 delivery riders among 36 workplace deaths in 2025, total down from 43 in 2024: MOM

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Featured image adapted from SP Group, for illustration purposes only.