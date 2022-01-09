28-Year-Old Man Was Working In Restricted Area When He Fell

Last year, we unfortunately saw too many worksite accidents, with at least 30 of them being fatal.

It’s been just over a week into the new year, and there’s now been 1 more incident.

A worker fell 2 stories from the ceiling of Chinatown Point right into the middle of the mall busy with Chinese New Year (CNY) shoppers.

Thankfully, he was conscious when taken to hospital.

Worker was in restricted access area

The accident occurred at 3.27pm on Sunday (9 Jan), reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The worker, a 28-year-old man, was carrying out “scheduled works”, the building’s management said in a statement that evening.

He was in a restricted access area on level 4 when he fell, landing on the corridor on level 2, Perennial (Singapore) Retail Management added.

Gaping hole in ceiling

A video posted by netizen Kurt Tay showed what appeared to be the worker lying face down on the floor, surrounded by people assisting him.

A gaping triangular-shaped hole can be seen in the ceiling right above him, which is presumably where he fell from.

From a close-up photo of the hole posted by Singapore Atrium Sale on Facebook, the hole seems big enough for a human being to fall through.

A triangular piece of ceiling was also found on the floor.

Though he technically fell 2 floors from level 4 to 2, it’s clear that he actually fell from the ceiling of level 4 and landed on the floor of level 2.

Thus, he actually plunged a distance of 3 whole floors.

Immediate assistance rendered

Perennial said a security officer rendered assistance immediately, while an ambulance was called.

The video shows several people, including what appear to be security personnel, coming to the man’s aid.

Later, several officers wearing personal protective equipment arrive and turn the man over onto his back.

They load him onto a stretcher and take him away.

Worker taken to SGH

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA that they were alerted to an incident at 133 New Bridge Road – the address of Chinatown Point – at 3.30pm.

1 person was taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH), they added.

Fortunately, he was in a conscious state.

The mall has closed off the “incident area” on Level 4, and Perennial is working closely with the relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

Any accident is 1 too many

As the probe is still ongoing, it’s unwise to speculate over what caused the accident.

Even so, we hope workers and companies will practise better safety protocols to avoid mishaps like these.

After all, any worksite accident at all is simply 1 too many.

MS News wishes the injured worker a speedy recovery.

