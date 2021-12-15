Migrant Worker Passes Away After Accident At HomeTeamNS Bedok Worksite

This year, there has been a slew of workplace accidents involving migrant workers, with some, unfortunately, ending in fatalities.

Last Saturday (11 Dec), a construction worker from Bangladesh, Isalm Robiul, passed away due to an accident at HomeTeamNS Bedok clubhouse worksite.

Since then, welfare group ItsRainingRaincoats shared that Mr Robiul leaves behind a wife and 3 daughters.

They hope to get help for his family, appealing to the public for contacts in Bangladesh who can help them.

Migrant worker passes away at HomeTeamNS Bedok worksite

Mr Robiul passed away last Saturday (11 Dec) after being involved in a worksite accident at Bedok Reservoir Park.

According to The Straits Times (ST), steel bars were being lifted by a tower crane before falling onto Mr Robiul.

The accident occurred at 900 Bedok North Road, where the HomeTeamNS Bedok clubhouse was being built.

Mr Robiul was conveyed to Changi General Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation by the police and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

A HomeTeamNS spokesman mentioned the association is deeply saddened by Mr Robiul’s passing. They will work with CMC Construction to provide assistance and support to his family.

Mr Robiul’s death is the 35th workplace death this year, 5 more than in 2020.

Migrant worker leaves behind wife & 3 daughters

According to ItsRainingRaincoats, Mr Robiul leaves behind his wife and 3 daughters in Bangladesh.

The welfare group said they were heartbroken to hear of his demise. And while they could not set up a fundraiser for his family, they hope he will get his dues from the Work Injury Compensation Act (WICA) process.

Nevertheless, ItsRainingRaincoats said it is important to show how the death of a migrant worker in the course of his work often leaves behind a devastated family.

Mr Robiul’s wife, now widowed, is left to raise 3 children alone while grieving his loss.

ItsRainingRaincoats appeals to those with contacts in Bangladesh who can help the family reach out to them on Facebook.

Condolences to the migrant worker’s loved ones

Hearing about workplace fatalities is one thing but seeing the people who will so acutely experience the loss of a loved one is even more heartbreaking.

Hopefully, construction companies will place greater emphasis on workplace safety in future to prevent such incidents from occurring.

If you or anyone you know has contacts in Bangladesh who can help, reach out to ItsRainingRaincoats.

MS News sends our condolences to Mr Robiul’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

