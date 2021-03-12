Chinatown Point Bag Shop Catches Fire On 12 Mar Morning

Over recent days, Singapore has seen a series of fires at public spaces, including at Lau Pa Sat and Geylang Serai Market.

On Friday (12 Mar) morning, a bag shop at Chinatown Point caught fire at around 10.15am.

Shoppers and tenants of the mall were immediately evacuated.

Flame seen behind glass wall of Chinatown Point bag shop

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), a bag shop named Luxury City – located near the level 1 entrance of Chinatown Point – caught fire on Friday (12 Mar) morning.

At around 10.30am, a loud sound was reportedly heard and 2 large cracks appeared on the glass panel of the storefront.

Chinatown Point staff members immediately secured the area using metal barricades from a nearby McDonald’s outlet.

They also directed human traffic away from the area as they were afraid that the glass wall might explode and shatter.

SCDF were alerted to the fire at around the same time.

Approximately 100 people evacuated

According to SCDF, the mall’s sprinkler system helped extinguished the fire prior to their arrival.

Over 100 patrons and store operators had already self-evacuated from the mall, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Unfortunately, one person was conveyed to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the cause of the fire was of “electrical origin”.

Mall closed until further notice

Later in the day, the Chinatown Point released a statement confirming the fire on the 1st level.

According to one of the mall’s spokesperson, all shoppers and tenants from the shopping centre, as well as others in the office block above, were evacuated.

The blaze has since been extinguished and the mall is currently assisting SCDF and police officers on site.

At around 2pm, 4 hours after the fire was first reported, the mall announced via Facebook that they’ve reopened.

Props to mall staff for swift evacuation

Kudos to the quick-thinking security personnel for evacuating shoppers as fast as possible, and also directing traffic away from the cracked glass panel.

We hope nobody was injured as a result of the fire, and that the tenants of the mall would be able to operate as per normal soon.

