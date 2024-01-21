Worker Leaves S’pore Company After 27 Years, Cries & Hugs Boss At Farewell Party

Worker Bids Singapore Company Farewell After 27 Years

A long-time foreign worker at Shun Yi Cheng (SYC) Contract Engineering — an engineering firm specialising in the installation of raised floor, ceiling and partition systems in Singapore — recently had an emotional farewell ceremony after 27 years of hard work.

Footage of the event on TikTok showing the emotional worker Mr Sona Mia and his colleagues has now gone viral.

@hm_imran_786 The Retirement of our company’s most Senior Employee ‘ Sona Mia’ becomes reality. 27 years worked in our company within his 32 years Singapore life. May Allah bless him and keep him in safe all the way…… ♬ original sound – 𝗛𝗠 𝗜𝗺𝗿𝗮𝗻

As they reminisced Mr Sona Mia’s time at the company, the worker cried and hugged his colleague, who tried to comfort him.

MS News has since learnt that the man hugging Mr Sona Mia since the start of the video is one of his bosses.

Company organises farewell party for worker

TikTok user @hm_imran_786 or Hossen Md Imran first posted a clip of the farewell party for Mr Sona Mia on Wednesday (17 Jan).

In the caption, he wrote that the party was to commemorate the 27 years Mr Sona Mia had worked at SYC, after having been in Singapore for 32 years.

Sure enough, there were balloons in the shape of the number 27 on the wall, along with other celebratory decorations and food like cupcakes.

But all the attention was focused on the people at the front of the room, including Mr Sona Mia, who had an arm around a taller man wearing the same company polo shirt.

To their right was a man in a light blue shirt who was speaking into a microphone.

Worker & boss share teary embrace during farewell

As the man in light blue spoke, Mr Sona Mia was seen tearing up and holding on to the man next to him, who embraced him and patted him on the shoulder.

Hossen told MS News that all the men standing around Mr Sona Mia were his bosses, who were there to pay tribute to his years of hard work at SYC.

The man next to him in particular spoke tearfully about how they had worked together everyday for the past decade. He emphasised Mr Sona Mia’s willingness to help rush projects, without complaining even once.

As he recounted the 60-year-old worker’s dedication, an emotional Mr Sona Mia used a napkin to wipe away his tears.

Eventually, another worker joined them and put his arm around Mr Sona Mia, stroking his chest and comforting him.

28-year-old Hossen, himself an engineer at SYC, shared that Mr Sona Mia was involved in the installation of raised floors and partitions in semiconductor projects in his 27 years at SYC.

After working there for many years, he has decided to return to Bangladesh to live with his family.

Besides the party to commemorate his time there, the bosses at SYC gifted Mr Sona Mia with a gold chain and a bonus, among many other things.

Heartwarming scene moves TikTok viewers

The wholesome interaction moved viewers, many of whom flooded the comments with positive reactions.

Many commended SYC’s efforts in recognising its workers’ contributions. They agreed that this is how companies should treat their employees, especially foreign and long-time workers.

Inspired by the gesture, many commenters praised the bosses and the company.

One of them even urged the company to arrange for Mr Sona Mia’s flight ticket home.

Hossen responded in the affirmative, mentioning that SYC had indeed done so and more to make Mr Sona Mia feel happy. He also separately told MS News that SYC is a company that’s good to all its workers.

MS News has reached out to SYC for comments.

Also read: Migrant Worker Returns To India After 17 Years For Wedding, S’pore Boss Makes Surprise Appearance

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @hm_imran_786 on TikTok.