Worker Catches Large Toman Fish In Singapore Canal

Apart from cycling, fishing has fast become a popular hobby in Singapore during the pandemic.

The activity allows us to slow down from our fast-paced life and experience the sweet sense of achievement when hauling the spoils of the day home.

And it seems like prized catches can be found almost anywhere in our island city.

On Saturday (13 Nov), Singapore Incidents Facebook page shared a video of a worker catching a giant toman fish in a canal.

Many netizens were amazed by the size of the fish. Some also hoped that the catch would provide the workers with a hearty meal.

Worker catches giant fish with plastic bag

In the 22-second video, the worker donning a luminescent vest was seen in a canal trying to capture a huge toman fish.

Source

He tried to get the fish into a plastic bag as the fish flittered in the shallow pool of water.

Source

After a brief struggle, he managed to push the tail of the fish into the bag.

As he stood up, the true size of the fish was revealed—its length was almost equivalent to that of the worker’s legs.

Source

The worker then proudly held the fish as he readied himself to walk away with his catch of the day.

Source

He even had a captivated spectator watching the whole incident play out from a house behind the canal.

It is unclear where the video was captured, but some deduced that the canal could be located at Block 23 Sin Ming Road.

The fish can be a nutritious meal for workers

After watching the video, netizens commented that they hope the large catch ends up as a healthy meal for the worker and his colleagues.

Source

Some even said the toman fish would make for an excellent nutritious soup.

Source

Others were amazed by the find, saying there’s no need to make a fishing trip. They can try searching for fish in canals in the future.

Source

Toman fish commonly sold at markets

Toman fish, also known as the snakehead fish or loyhe in Hokkien, are common in Singapore.

It is sold at wet markets and supermarkets here, costing around $24/kg.

According to The Straits Times (ST), toman fish is loved for its firm and tender white flesh.

Source

It is typically used as an ingredient in tonic food, steamboats, and many Singaporeans’ favourite zichar meal san lao hor fun.

The Chinese also believe the fish has healing properties. It is often given to people who have just given birth or undergone surgery.

Fishing only permitted at specific locations

What a catch it must have been for the worker to bring home such a large and highly valued fish.

For those looking to find success fishing in canals, do note that fishing is only permitted at selected locations.

Do refer to Singapore’s National Water Agency (PUB) website for more details on best fishing practices.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook.