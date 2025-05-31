43-year-old S’porean worker dies after falling from height at worksite near the Padang

S’porean worker was rappelling down a steel tower at worksite near the Padang

A 43-year-old male Singaporean worker has died after falling from height at a worksite near the Padang.

The fatal incident took place on Friday (30 May), reported The Straits Times (ST).

Worker fell after his rope failed at Padang worksite

The deceased was a freelance industrial rope access worker, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told ST.

He was rappelling down an 18m-high steel tower along Connaught Drive, which borders the Padang.

However, he fell when his single anchorage rope failed, MOM said.

He was conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital but passed away from his injuries.

MOM investigating incident

MOM is investigating the incident, it said.

The ministry also reminded that personnel descending from tall steel towers must make use of appropriate fall-protection systems.

These include secondary independent lifelines and other suitable safety devices, it added.

Deceased was a rigger, employer assisting his family

The deceased’s employer, Showtec International, told ST that he was a rigger — someone who specialises in the operation and maintenance of lifting equipment, including cranes, hoists and other related machinery.

The company is assisting the man’s family, it said.

According to the Singapore Business Directory, Showtec is an event organiser with scaffolding works as its secondary activity.

The stage and seats for this year’s National Day Parade are currently being set up at the Padang.

Migrant worker died at Yishun worksite on 23 May

The latest workplace fatality comes exactly one week after a migrant worker died at an HDB project site in Yishun on 23 May.

He was carrying out survey works at 71 Lorong Chencharu when he was hit by a reversing tipper truck.

The 29-year-old was supporting a site survey when the accident occurred, MOM said.

A 61-year-old man was arrested for causing death by a rash act.

