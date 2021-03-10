ItsRainingRaincoats Brings Migrant Workers To Singapore Flyer Every Sunday

Migrant workers work tirelessly to build the Singapore we know and love, rarely catching a break.

So, to treat them to a special outing, welfare group It’sRainingRaincoats have been bringing groups of migrant workers to the Singapore Flyer.

Source

But this is not an easy task.

It involves plenty of behind-the-scenes work and hence, they’re now recruiting volunteers to help facilitate the weekly event.

Source

Volunteers to help coordinate Flyer event for workers

ItsRainingRaincoats is calling for volunteers to help out and be part of this meaningful event.

The volunteer recruitment comes as ItsRainingRaincoats will be bringing almost 20,000 migrant workers to the flyer over the next few Sundays.

After all, bringing thousands of migrant workers to the Singapore Flyer is no small feat.

ItsRainingRaincoats expressed in their Facebook post that the work requires a lot of preparation, such as organising workers, coordinating with employers and dormitories, as well as making arrangements for food and snacks.

Source

In addition to the above, there is a need to ensure workers observe Covid-19 safety measures such as safe distancing.

These will all be handled by volunteers.

More help needed to bring 20,000 migrant workers to Flyer

ItsRainingRaincoats thanked the Ministry of Manpower, donors, sponsors, and the public for making this possible.

But they will still require more help to ensure the event runs smoothly every week.

So if you’ve been looking to volunteer and the idea of spending some time on your Sundays befriending migrant workers excites you, here’s your chance.

Source

The events run on Sundays from 10.15am to 2.30pm.

You can sign up to volunteer here.

Sign up and be part of this initiative

While volunteers will not get to go on the Flyer with the workers you might gain so much more than that.

After all, although migrant workers live amidst us, how often do we get the chance to interact with and get to know them?

So, sign up soon if you’d like to be part of this initiative that is a small way of showing our appreciation for all that migrant workers do.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.