‘Did not expect the warm reception from strangers’: WP volunteer touched by Punggol residents’ kindness during campaign

Workers’ Party volunteer shares touching story from Punggol campaign

While GE2025 may be over, stories from the ground continue to pour in, and one heartfelt Reddit post by a Workers’ Party (WP) volunteer is capturing hearts online.

On 4 May, the volunteer shared their experience of spending nine days campaigning in Punggol. What they didn’t expect, however, was the overwhelming kindness shown by complete strangers.

Workers’ Party volunteer thanks Punggol residents

From sports drinks to late-night deliveries of coconut water and soya milk, residents went out of their way to care for the team.

“Me and my team tried every single blue-coloured drink in the market thanks to the lovely residents,” the volunteer quipped.

Despite getting lost on the LRT frequently and not being familiar with the area, the OP said the welcome they received left a lasting impression.

“I had showed up in their ward with nothing but paper and promises, yet there were still people who found it in themselves to care for us,” the OP said.

Netizens praise volunteer’s spirit & thank them for stepping up

Fellow Redditors were quick to express their appreciation. One user thanked the OP for volunteering and urged them to rest well before post-election duties resumed.

One Redditor praised the OP for doing more than most Singaporeans, who “just complain” online.

Another commenter thanked the OP for their efforts, saying “respect to opposition candidates and their volunteers”.

Others voiced admiration for opposition volunteers in general, with one even apologising on behalf of Punggol residents for not voting WP into Parliament.

“Not selfish or materialistic”: Volunteer challenges stereotypes about Singaporeans

Reflecting on the campaign, the volunteer challenged common stereotypes of Singaporeans as “self-serving and materialistic”.

“To have nearly half the people in an area choose a much smaller and poorer party is seriously incredible,” the OP said, referring to the WP’s performance in the recent election.

They described the diversity of supporters they met: gruff uncles, young parents, and supportive aunties alike. One resident even pumped their fist in the air shouting, “Finally I can vote! Workers’ Party!”

Although WP did not win in Punggol GRC, the OP said the experience was deeply personal and hopeful. “I believe they chose us out of hope, kindness, and a genuine wish for us to stick around.”

The post ended with a simple but emotional message of thanks:

So thank you Punggol residents for all this love that I hope to return one day.

