World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 31, He Celebrated His Birthday In May

World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away At 31 Years Of Age, Tributes Pour In

At 31 years and 163 days of age, the world’s oldest dog, Bobi, has passed away.

A veterinarian had reported the tragic news via Facebook, praising the canine as a “sweet boy.”

Born on 11 May 1992, he had celebrated his 31st birthday earlier this year, in what his owner described as a “traditional Portuguese party”.

His owner was only eight years old at the time of Bobi’s birth and saw the doggo as a reminder of the people who were part of the family but had passed on.

Sadly, a special living reminder of his deceased family members has also passed on.

World’s oldest dog passes away aged 31

On 23 Oct, a veterinarian named Dr Karen Becker announced the news through a Facebook post.

She said that he had passed away the night before.

“Last night, this sweet boy earned his wings,” she said.

Despite outliving every dog in history, his 11,478 days on earth would never be enough, for those who loved him.

Speaking to Dr Becker, his owner, Leonel Costa, shared the secret to the long life Bobi had managed to lead.

“Good nutrition, constant contact with nature, freedom to discover his environment, consistent veterinary care, and love,” Costa said. “Bobi knows he’s deeply loved.”

World’s oldest dog celebrated 31st birthday in May

According to the Guinness World Records, Bobi, who was born on 11 May 1992, celebrated his 31st birthday earlier this year.

Costa said that he had planned a “big birthday party” for Bobi, which took place in their hometown, a rural Portuguese village called Conqueiros.

Guests were served local meats and fish, with extra reserved for Bobi, who only ate human food.

The party also had a dance troupe, with Bobi even dancing in one of the performances.

More than 100 people were due to attend with many coming from other countries to celebrate the event.

“We’ve had a lot of journalists and people come from all over the world to take a picture with Bobi,” Costa said.

At the time, Bobi had been in good health, although his owner had taken him to the vet for a recent check-up. Costa had concerns about the potential physical and mental stress he could be feeling after meeting so many visitors.

“There were a lot of pictures taken and he had to get up and down many times,” Costa added. “It wasn’t easy for him.”

Peaceful environment cited as reason for longevity

The Guinness World Records added that Costa has had several dogs in the past who grew to a ripe old age. Bobi’s mother, Gira, was one of them, having passed away aged 18.

However, he never imagined that one of his dogs would live to see their thirties.

“If Bobi spoke only he could explain this,” Costa said. “We see situations like this as a normal result of the life that they have, but Bobi is one of a kind.”

Costa also cited the “calm, peaceful environment” Bobi lived in as a reason for why he lived for so long.

He had never chained down or leashed the canine, allowing him to freely roam the forests around their home.

In addition, he grew up with many other animals and was never lonely. Costa stated that he was a “very sociable” dog.

A reminder of past generations

Bobi later found it difficult to walk in his senior years and would prefer to hang out in the yard of his house.

His eyesight had worsened as well, causing him to bump into objects while walking.

Bobi would also sleep a lot, immediately lying down after his meals and napping by the fire on cold days.

Costa, who is now 38 years old, was only eight years old at the time of Bobi’s birth. Guinness World Records shared that for him, Bobi was a “living reminder of the past”.

“Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world,” Costa said.

“Bobi represents those generations.”

Bobi’s had a long life — in dog years, he’s a whopping 137 years old — and it’s finally time for him to rest.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Guinness World Records via CNN and Guinness World Records.