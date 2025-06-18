Jamus Lim steps down from WP Youth Wing, Eileen Chong to take over

WP brings in 4 new CEC members, Youth Wing leadership passes from Jamus Lim to Eileen Chong

In a press release on Wednesday (18 June), the Workers’ Party (WP) announced that it has co-opted four new members into its Central Executive Committee (CEC), including passing the Youth Wing President role from Associate Professor Jamus Lim to Eileen Chong

The new CEC members include:

Abdul Muhaimin Bin Abdul Malik – Deputy Organising Secretary

Andre Low – Deputy Head, Media Team

Eileen Chong – Youth Wing President

Kenneth Tiong – Deputy Treasurer

Jamus Lim steps down from Youth Wing, WP thanks him for his service

Prof Jamus Lim, who previously oversaw the party’s Youth Wing, will hand over the leadership to Ms Eileen Chong.

In a statement on Wednesday (18 June), the party thanked Dr Lim for his contributions to youth development during his tenure.

Despite stepping down from his position as Youth Wing President, Prof Lim remains in the CEC as Deputy Head of Policy Research.

Pritam Singh & Sylvia Lim will continue leading WP

The WP confirmed there were no changes to the rest of the CEC lineup. The party continues to be led by Secretary-General Mr Pritam Singh and Chair Ms Sylvia Lim, both of whom were re-elected at the party’s Cadre Members’ Conference last June.

Other prominent members, such as Vice-Chair Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, as well as Members of Parliament (MP) Louis Chua, He Ting Ru, and Gerald Giam will continue in their respective roles.

Here’s the full list of the new WP CEC members:

Secretary-General : Pritam Singh

: Pritam Singh Chair: Sylvia Lim

Sylvia Lim Vice Chair: Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap

Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap Treasurer: He Ting Ru

He Ting Ru Deputy Treasurers: Nathaniel Koh, Mr Kenneth Tiong

Nathaniel Koh, Mr Kenneth Tiong Organising Secretary: Dennis Tan Lip Fong

Dennis Tan Lip Fong Deputy Organising Secretaries: Ang Boon Yaw, Foo Seck Guan Kenneth, Tan Kong Soon, Fadli Fawzi, Abdul Muhaimin Bin Abdul Malik

Ang Boon Yaw, Foo Seck Guan Kenneth, Tan Kong Soon, Fadli Fawzi, Abdul Muhaimin Bin Abdul Malik Head, Media Team: Chua Kheng Wee Louis

Chua Kheng Wee Louis Deputy Heads, Media Team: Lee Li Lian, Andre Low

Lee Li Lian, Andre Low Head, Policy Research: Gerald Giam

Gerald Giam Deputy Head, Policy Research: Jamus Lim

Jamus Lim Youth Wing President: Eileen Chong

Eileen Chong Member: Low Thia Khiang

Also read: ‘We go again’: WP supporters cheer on despite losing Punggol, Jalan Kayu & Tampines in GE2025

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by Eileen Chong 蒋佩姗 on Facebook and The Workers’ Party on Facebook.