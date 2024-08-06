Couple announces baby’s gender with pro wrestling match, first in S’pore

Couple uses pro wrestling match to reveal baby’s gender

Extravagant gender reveals seem to be the trend in Singapore right now after a local influencer used a lion dance performance to announce her baby’s gender.

In keeping with the theme, a Singaporean couple has recently shared their own unique take on a gender reveal party, which has wowed many netizens.

On Sunday (4 Aug), local pro wrestling studio Grapplemax shared a heartwarming video on TikTok and Instagram, showing the couple’s wrestling-themed gender reveal party.

@grapplemax SINGAPORE’S FIRST EVER PRO WRESTLING GENDER REVEAL PARTY 🔵💗 Grapplemax’s own YC and Ashley celebrated their first child with an epic gender reveal party at our studio 💥👶. Who won – Blue (Shawn Phang) or Pink (Hotshot)? We’ll leave the reveal to the happy couple! Congratulations and thank you for choosing Grapplemax to commemorate this very special occasion! 🎊 Check out the incredible festivities, happy memories, and food provided by our catering partner @mannapotcatering 🍽️. Interested to work with our team to celebrate YOUR own pro wrestling-themed special occasion? DM us and let’s make it happen! Various affordable packages available. #prowrestling #celebration #genderreveal #singapore #grapplemax ♬ original sound – grapplemax – grapplemax

Wrestling match reveals baby will be a boy

In the video, two men dressed in pink and blue wrestling attire, representing either a baby girl or a baby boy, can be seen battling it out in the ring as spectators cheered on.

“Singapore’s first ever pro wrestling gender reveal party,” the caption read.

The 30-second montage also showed loved ones celebrating the joyous occasion with the happy couple while feasting on catered food.

Another video on Reddit, which appeared to be shared by one of the couple’s friends, noted that the baby’s mother knew the gender, but the father did not.

It was later revealed through a confetti-filled balloon that the happy couple were expecting a baby boy.

Netizens impressed by creativity

After watching the videos, netizens across the Internet flocked to the comments section to congratulate the soon-to-be parents.

Even those not fans of gender reveal parties applauded the couple’s unique idea.

Overall, netizens were impressed by the couple’s creativity, noting that the wrestling-themed reveal was also more environmentally friendly compared to the more common parties.

