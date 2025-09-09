S’porean man received wrong passport stamp at JB Checkpoint, claimed officer ‘gloated over the misfortune’

Singaporean man allegedly gets wrong passport stamp at JB checkpoint

A Singaporean man was surprised to find the wrong date stamped on his passport when entering Malaysia via the Sultan Iskandar Building Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex last Wednesday (3 Sept).

The day after, the man — who goes by Daniel Tan — shared about the incident in a Facebook group, warning others to check their passports carefully after clearing customs.

In the post, he recounted how his passport was stamped “03 Aug 2025” instead of “03 Sep 2025″.

“Luckily, I stopped by the roadside and checked if 3 Sept 2025 was stamped on my passport,” he wrote.

Tan added that he usually memorised the checkpoint counter number out of habit, so he went back to the counter to seek clarification.

JB immigration officer allegedly ‘gloated’ over passport stamp incident

Tan claimed the officer “gloated over the misfortune” and remarked “Oh, (it’s the) wrong month!” before stamping the correct date and voiding the earlier stamp.

His post included a photo showing the two stamps side by side.

Even though the mistake was promptly corrected, Tan admitted the incident left him feeling uneasy.

Similar experiences of immigration date mix-ups reported

Turns out, Tan was not the only one who had encountered such an issue.

Another Facebook user, Jessie Ng, said her group of seven all received wrong stamps when entering Malaysia.

She explained that when they returned to Singapore, their passports reflected an entry date of 3 Aug 2025 and an exit date of 3 Sept 2025 — making it appear as though they had stayed for a month even though it was just a day trip.

Other commenters thanked Tan for sharing about the incident and reminded travellers to check their passports immediately after clearing immigration to avoid complications.

