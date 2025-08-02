2 arrested Singaporeans now under investigation for entering Malaysia without valid passports

Two Singaporeans have reportedly been arrested in separate incidents for allegedly attempting to leave Malaysia illegally “through a major land checkpoint”.

In both cases, the men had allegedly entered the country without having their passports stamped, reported The Star.

S’porean allegedly entered JB via unmanned motorcycle lane

In the first case, the Singaporean allegedly entered Malaysia without his passport being stamped.

According to investigations, he had allegedly come into Johor Bahru via an unmanned motorcycle lane at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (BSI) complex, which is across from the Woodlands Causeway.

When he tried to leave Malaysia, he claimed he had taken a wrong route, but was arrested.

No entry records found for S’porean & Indian national

In the second case, the Singaporean was riding a motorcycle with an Indian national.

However, the authorities found that there were no records of them entering the country in the system.

They were subsequently stopped and arrested.

Singaporeans arrested in Malaysia for entering without passports

All three men, who are in their 20s and 30s, were arrested by Malaysia’s Immigration Department “several days ago”, according to The Star.

They are now being detained as investigations are ongoing.

The investigations are being conducted under Section 6(1)(C) of Malaysia’s Immigration Act for entering the country without valid documentation.

If found guilty, they may be jailed for up to five years and/or fined up to RM10,000 (S$3,015), as well as given up to six strokes of the cane.

Motorcyclists warned not to take shortcuts through immigration

A security official was quoted as saying that foreigners should know that it is an offence to enter or exit Malaysia without presenting their passports.

They also warned the numerous motorcyclists crossing the land checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia not to take shortcuts through immigration.

The authorities have reportedly clamped down on citizens of both countries who have tried to skip passport checks at both checkpoints.

