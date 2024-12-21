Xiaomi car plunges off cliff & crashes into tree in China, family survives with minor injuries

Family survives accident after their Xiaomi car plunges off a cliff & crashes into tree

On 11 Dec, a miraculous survival story unfolded in Henan, China when a family escaped death after their car plunged off a cliff.

The accident saw their Xiaomi SU7 Pro flip, collide with rocks, and finally come to a stop after crashing into a tree.

Despite the severity of the crash, which left the vehicle crushed and heavily damaged, all family members survived with only minor injuries.

Airbags deploy, saving family’s life

Speaking to Zheng Zai News, Wang Yu (not her real name) shared that she, along with her husband, mother-in-law, and two-year-old daughter, were on their way to the Fuxi Mountain & Snowflake Cave Scenic Area when the incident occurred.

While driving down the mountain, their vehicle suddenly plunged off the cliff, crashing to the bottom in a crumpled mess.

Ms Wang recalled that the front and right-side airbags deployed upon impact.

Although the left rear window where she was seated remained mostly intact, the rest of the car was severely damaged.

When the car crashed into the tree, the force of the impact caused her daughter to slip from her arms and land on the centre console.

“I quickly shouted to her and picked her up,” Ms Wang said. “I was relieved when she responded to me.”

Her husband, recalling the moment of the crash, explained that he feared their child might be thrown forward, so he extended his arm to shield her, ensuring she landed safely on the airbags.

Family escapes with minor scrapes

Ms Wang said that aside from her mother-in-law’s minor fractures, the rest of the family suffered only light scrapes.

Although she didn’t focus on the car’s condition at the time, she estimated their speed to be around 40km/h.

Meanwhile, the vehicle had supposedly fallen from a height of 20 to 30 metres.

Reflecting on the incident, Ms Wang urged others to always wear a seatbelt and use a car seat for children when travelling.

Her husband later posted on social media, stating that they had picked up the car on 24 Oct — just under two months before the accident.

“Thank you to the Xiaomi SU7 for its safety features, and to all the rescuers who helped us,” he wrote.

Also read: Woman in China gets hit by car while lying on yoga mat in middle of road to sunbathe

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Zheng Zai News.