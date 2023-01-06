Last Xing Fu Tang Outlet At Northpoint City Closing, Store Offers 1-For-1 BBT

Xing Fu Tang To Close Last Singapore Outlet After 3 Years

A few years back when brown sugar drinks were all the craze, Singaporeans were ecstatic when Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang arrived on our shores.

However, it seems the bubble tea (BBT) scene in Singapore has changed dramatically since then. Since Sep 2021, Xing Fu Tang has started closing its outlets here, starting with its outlets at Compass One and Plaza Singapura.

Recently, the Taiwanese bubble tea chain announced that it will be closing its last remaining outlet at Northpoint City.

To thank customers for their support, the outlet will be running a 1-for-1 promotion on its signature brown sugar boba fresh milk drink.

Xing Fu Tang Northpoint outlet has closing promo to thank customers for support

On Wednesday (4 Jan), Xing Fu Tang Singapore took to Facebook to announce the impending closure of its Northpoint City outlet.

The Facebook page, however, did not state the exact date of closing.

The Xing Fu Tang outlet at Northpoint City appears to be the last remaining one in Singapore.

While its website lists stores at Takashimaya and Ang Mo Kio MRT, both outlets closed in Aug and Dec 2022 respectively.

That said, the bubble tea chain did hint at a comeback in the future.

Nonetheless, as a way of saying thanks to its customers for their support, the Northpoint City outlet will be running a “closing promotion” — brown sugar boba fresh milk will be available on a 1-for-1 basis, while stocks last.

If you’d like to drop by soon for a last sip of their famous brown sugar boba drink, here’s how to get there:



Xing Fu Tang @ Northpoint City

Address: 924 Yishun Central 1, B2-135, Singapore 760924

Opening hours: 11am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Yishun Station

For timely updates on the store’s impending closure or any other exciting news, follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

On a ‘closing spree’ since Sep 2021

While Xing Fu Tang arrived in Singapore to much fanfare back in 2019, the Taiwanese brand has apparently gone on a ‘closing spree’ since Sep 2021, with the shuttering of its outlets at Compass One and Plaza Singapura.

Over the next 1.5 years, the Taiwanese bubble tea chain closed seven other outlets across the island, including:

If you or anyone you know are big fans of Xing Fu Tang’s drinks, be sure to head down to Northpoint City soon before the outlet closes.

